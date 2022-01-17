Watch
A Gusty M.L.K Day

Wind Advisories & Coastal Flooding Potential
WMAR
Posted at 5:33 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 05:33:53-05

BALTIMORE — Gradual clearing takes place midday, but there may be some slick spots out there this morning as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s around daybreak. A gusty M.L.K Day is on tap with winds upwards of 40-50 mph at times. Wind Advisories go into effect at 8 AM - 8 PM today. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Anne Arundel county as tides may run up to 3 ft above normal. Temperatures only climb into the upper-30s this afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid-20s. Winds settle down a bit this evening but remain on the breezy side for the next few days. A gradual warm up into the mid and upper-40s is in store for Wednesday before cold air returns late-week. Model guidance indicates that snow showers are possible on Saturday.

Stay Tuned!

7 Day Forecast:
M.L.King Day A chance of rain and snow, mainly between 8am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night Rain likely after 8pm, mixing with snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Rain and snow likely before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

