A grey & gusty start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! It will be a cloudy and windy start to the week, with noticeable wind gusts up to 30-35 mph at times. Patchy drizzle will linger throughout the day with temperatures staying in the low-60s. Gradual clearing is expected on Tuesday. There will be plenty of sunshine during the second half of the week with a slight cool down on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid-70s this weekend.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Patchy drizzle with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 60. North wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.
Tonight Patchy drizzle with a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 43.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.