A grey & gusty start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! It will be a cloudy and windy start to the week, with noticeable wind gusts up to 30-35 mph at times. Patchy drizzle will linger throughout the day with temperatures staying in the low-60s. Gradual clearing is expected on Tuesday. There will be plenty of sunshine during the second half of the week with a slight cool down on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid-70s this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy drizzle with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 60. North wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Patchy drizzle with a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 43.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.