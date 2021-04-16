A Glimpse At The Weekend

WMAR

The pollen count can't stop climbing...

With drier weather comes higher pollen counts this time of the year, and this weekend is no exception. We're still dealing with tree allergens, but this weekend it will be maple, oak and ash that are the primary culprits. Whether you take allergy meds, use a netty potty, or are experimenting with oregano oil pills--- yes, someone recently told me this is a remedy that works for them... you'll want your go to response on standby.

We'll see some morning sunshine Saturday, but clouds will increase through the day-- which will keep temperatures a little bit cooler. Looks like we're all going to be eating brunch indoors--unless of course you don't mind eating outside with long sleeves. Temperatures struggle to reach the 60s, but we will top out near 62°.

A couple of degrees warmer for Sunday with a little more sunshine in the forecast. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s with warming temperatures as we head back to work next week. Rain chances will eventually return on Wednesday.

