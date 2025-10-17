A frosty start to your Friday morning!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! It will be a cold start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and low-40s for many! Frost Advisories have been issued for Carroll and Frederick counties until 9AM. High temperatures will rise into the mid-60s today with ample sunshine! Our next storm system arrives Sunday evening, with showers developing around sunset. Rain is expected to taper off by sunrise Monday, with a quarter to half inch of precipitation expected!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy with a low around 46.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.