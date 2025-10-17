Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A frosty start to your Friday morning!

Rain is on the horizon...
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Thursday night weather
highs.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! It will be a cold start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and low-40s for many! Frost Advisories have been issued for Carroll and Frederick counties until 9AM. High temperatures will rise into the mid-60s today with ample sunshine! Our next storm system arrives Sunday evening, with showers developing around sunset. Rain is expected to taper off by sunrise Monday, with a quarter to half inch of precipitation expected!

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy with a low around 46.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft