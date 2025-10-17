A frosty start to your Friday morning!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! It will be a cold start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and low-40s for many! Frost Advisories have been issued for Carroll and Frederick counties until 9AM. High temperatures will rise into the mid-60s today with ample sunshine! Our next storm system arrives Sunday evening, with showers developing around sunset. Rain is expected to taper off by sunrise Monday, with a quarter to half inch of precipitation expected!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy with a low around 46.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.