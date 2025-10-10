A frosty start to your Friday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A frosty start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s! More clouds will linger overhead later today as a storm system approaches from the south. This system rolls in Saturday evening/night, with the strongest winds and heaviest rain occurring on Sunday. Stronger winds and heavier rain will be focused to the east of I-95, especially over Delmarva. Wind gusts between 35-45 mph can be expected across the Eastern Shore. Average rain amounts between 1-2". Showers linger into Monday before conditions dry out on Tuesday. Temperatures will rise back near 70° mid-week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59.

Sunday Showers. High near 64. Breezy.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Columbus Day Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.