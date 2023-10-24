Nice skies continue

BALTIMORE — High pressure will remain in control throughout today and this week. Lots of sunshine warms temperatures each day this week up to the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures creep up near 80° on Friday and Saturday. Skies stay dry this weekend with temperatures cooling a bit on Sunday and Monday, in the low to mid-70s. Then clouds roll in ahead of our next cold front. Halloween for now looks chilly and dry.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.