A frosty Friday morning!

Below average temperatures ahead...
BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. Staying dry throughout the weekend with chilly morning temperatures in the 40s, and afternoon highs in the low-60s. The pattern remains quiet through Monday, before shower chances increase heading into the middle of next week!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

