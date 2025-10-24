A frosty Friday morning!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. Staying dry throughout the weekend with chilly morning temperatures in the 40s, and afternoon highs in the low-60s. The pattern remains quiet through Monday, before shower chances increase heading into the middle of next week!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.