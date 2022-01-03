WMAR

We saw an area of low pressure bringing quite the thumping of snowfall to our today. One thing that was noticeably different than the snow events that I've seen in my two years here, (but what forecast) was the higher accumulations were located south and east of the city of Baltimore. That means areas that have struggled to get a good coating the last two winters picked up nearly a foot of snow in one event!

Anne Arundel County had 5 locations pick up more than 10" of snow — most other locations fell perfectly within the modified forecast we put out during the 11pm show last night. The eastern shore saw some pretty impressive totals as well, with Henderson picking up 11" and Goldsboro registering 10"!

Closer to Baltimore, the snow totals were more modest, as expected. Catonsville picked up 5" and Ellicott City registered 3.5".

A hard refreeze is possible tonight —especially on untreated roads... and another chance for snow returns Thursday night into Friday morning.

