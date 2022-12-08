A foggy start to the day

BALTIMORE — Areas of dense fog develop through sunrise with mild wake-up temperatures, in the upper-40s and low-50s. Mostly cloudy skies are in store for today with highs in the low to mid-50s. Broken clouds expected for Friday with cooler temperatures, in the mid to upper-40s. A stray shower/flurry is possible overnight into Saturday morning. An isolated shower is possible Sunday with highs back in the low-50s. Temperatures will range in the upper-40s next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 35. North wind around 7 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night A chance of showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A slight chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night Cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday A chance of rain after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.