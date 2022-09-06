A Flash Flood Watch is in effect today

BALTIMORE — Soaking rain lingers throughout the morning drive with some embedded rumbles of thunder. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect until 2 PM for the majority of the area as rainfall totals could range between 1-3" with totals up to 4"+ locally. Rainfall totals will be lower southeast of the metro. Showers will diminish during the afternoon hours with a few lingering isolated showers possible during the evening. High temperatures will be near average, in the low-80s. A few isolated showers are possible on Wednesday before the weather pattern dries out late-week. Humidity increases this weekend and rain chances return early next week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 81. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.