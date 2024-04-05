A few spotty showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Intervals of clouds and sunshine today with highs in the low to mid-50s. A few spotty light rain showers are possible this afternoon with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Drying out this weekend with more sunshine and milder air expected on Sunday with temperatures warming back into the low-60s. On Monday for the solar eclipse, conditions will be dry with some passing clouds during the afternoon. Warming back into the 70s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies! Showers likely move in mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.