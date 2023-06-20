A few showers today

BALTIMORE — There is a chance of a few rain showers here and there with highs in the low-80s. Temperatures will take a hit mid-week with highs in the mid-70s for the first day of astronomical summer! The area of low pressure to our south will drift northward through the end of the week-increasing rain and thunderstorms chances. Conditions will remain unsettled into the upcoming weekend, with the potential for thundershowers. Temperatures will recover back to seasonal levels heading into the weekend.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers before 1pm, then isolated showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night Showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 61.

Thursday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. High near 74.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then showers likely. Low around 67.

Friday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 83.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 68.

Saturday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 85.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, Low around 68.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday Partly sunny, slight evening chance, with a high near 87.