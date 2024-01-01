A few showers to kick off 2024

BALTIMORE — We kick off the new year with a few rain showers popping up around lunch time but they should be pretty isolated in nature. This will clear out as we wrap up the first day of 2024 and lead to much drier and sunnier conditions for the middle of the week. Thursday we will see a cold front pass over us and bring a few isolated showers. Most of the precipitation will be rain but a few flurries cannot be ruled out given the colder air moving in. Friday will stay dry but the cold air will linger with us. This will make the weekend very interesting as we see the first potential system of the year begin to slide in. So far, models are showing a signal for a weather system to begin forming around the Gulf Coast and make its direction northeast towards us. The track is still to be determined and will be very much the driver of whether or not we see snow, rain, or a mix of the two. Certainly no need to stock the fridge just yet but good to start making plans in case we do get our first winter weather system of the year.

Have a fantastic 2024!

WMAR

7 day forecast

New Year's Day Showers likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.