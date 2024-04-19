A few showers to end the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A cold front brings light showers to the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler, in the mid-60s. High pressure builds in this weekend - yielding plenty of dry time. Temperatures will be near average on Saturday, in the low-70s. Cooler on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-60s and more clouds. High pressure dominates the weather pattern early next- keeping skies sunny and temperatures seasonal for Earth Day. A cold front slides through mid-week- generating the next chance for showers with highs in the low-70s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.