A Few Showers & Storms Saturday

Finally -- a decent shot for rain is in the forecast...

Unfortunately we will have a lot of CAPE (energy) in the region, and we could see an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm Saturday afternoon...

The day will begin dry with lots of sun, but showers will start popping up once we get close 3pm, and should linger through 8pm...

On top of that, a heat advisory is in effect for parts of our community as heat indices are forecast to top 105°. I expect that a couple communities could be added to the advisory between now and Saturday morning.

In Baltimore, the heat index will climb to 106°, and several locations around the area will be near that or slightly above.

Remember to stay hydrated!

