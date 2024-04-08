A few passing clouds during the eclipse!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! High pressure yields dry skies with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Maximum peak coverage of the sun should be around 3:15-3:20 PM. Clouds increase on Tuesday with temperatures warming well into the 70s! The weather pattern remains warm but more unsettled throughout the rest of the week as an area of low pressure moves into the region. Scattered showers return on Wednesday with the potential for occasional thunderstorms through Friday. Some isolated to potentially stronger thunderstorms are possible later on Thursday and Friday. Trending drier this weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday Showers. High near 68. Breezy.

Thursday Night Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Low around 54. Breezy.

Friday Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 73.