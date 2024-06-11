A few afternoon sprinkles today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will warm into the low-80s. Most of the day is dry but there is a chance of a few isolated light showers during the afternoon and evening. Sunny skies mid-week with highs in the mid-80s on Wednesday and the low 90s by Thursday. Friday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid-90s with more humidity, making it feel like the upper-90s. There will be another chance for showers and storms in the evening as a cold front slides through. By the time we get to Father's Day weekend skies become sunny and temperatures drop slightly into the 80s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light north wind.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 96.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 91.