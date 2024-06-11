Watch Now
A few afternoon sprinkles today

Heating up this week...
It is a slow start to the week but we are building up to some real heat. Tuesday comes in around the low 80s. Most of the day is dry but we will have to watch for isolated showers by the afternoon and evening. We kick our warm up into high gear with the mid 80s on Wednesday and the low 90s by Thursday.
Posted at 2:31 AM, Jun 11, 2024

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will warm into the low-80s. Most of the day is dry but there is a chance of a few isolated light showers during the afternoon and evening. Sunny skies mid-week with highs in the mid-80s on Wednesday and the low 90s by Thursday. Friday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid-90s with more humidity, making it feel like the upper-90s. There will be another chance for showers and storms in the evening as a cold front slides through. By the time we get to Father's Day weekend skies become sunny and temperatures drop slightly into the 80s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light north wind.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Friday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 96.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 91.

