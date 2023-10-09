Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A fall-like start to the week

The 70s return mid-week...
Good Morning Maryland Monday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Screenshot 2023-10-09 020713.png
Posted at 3:10 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 04:58:37-04

BALTIMORE — A fall-like start to the week with afternoon highs in the mid-60s and plenty of clouds overhead. The bulk of the day will be rain-free, however, an isolated shower is possible late-afternoon/early-evening. Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s through the rest of the week with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and plenty of dry time. Shower chances increase this weekend and temperatures trend cooler, in the low to mid-60s.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Columbus Day Isolated showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Isolated showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018