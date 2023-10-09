BALTIMORE — A fall-like start to the week with afternoon highs in the mid-60s and plenty of clouds overhead. The bulk of the day will be rain-free, however, an isolated shower is possible late-afternoon/early-evening. Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s through the rest of the week with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and plenty of dry time. Shower chances increase this weekend and temperatures trend cooler, in the low to mid-60s.

7 Day Forecast:

Columbus Day Isolated showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Isolated showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.