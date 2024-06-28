A fabulous Friday ahead!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A pleasant and sunny end to the work week with highs in the mid-80s. Th heat and humidity will be back in full force this weekend with highs in the low to mid-90s. This will set the stage for potentially strong thunderstorm development on Saturday afternoon with lingering storm chances on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed central Maryland under a Marginal Risk (1/5) on Saturday and a Slight Risk (2/5) on Sunday for strong to severe storms during the afternoon/evening. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. In the wake of the cold front, skies dry out and the heat and humidity lower early next week with temperatures in the 80s! Temperatures will rise back into the 90s by the middle of next week with the chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm on Independence Day.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms . Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Independence Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 95.