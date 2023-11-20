A dry start to the holiday week

BALTIMORE — A mixture of sunshine and clouds is in store for today with highs in the low-50s. Clouds will thicken up later today ahead of a storm system that brings us beneficial rain! Soaking rain moves in Tuesday morning and lingers into early Wednesday. This low pressure system could produce 1-2" of rain when it's all said and done. Locally higher amounts are possible. As this system works through, wind gusts between 30-40 mph can be expected, especially northwest of the Beltway. This may disrupt any travel plans for Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving will be dry but chilly with highs in the low to mid-50s. Keeping temperatures on the chilly side, in the low-50s from Black Friday through the weekend with dry conditions persisting.

Have a lovely week!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. North wind 5-10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 55. East wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Tuesday Night Rain, mainly before 2am. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 46. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8-18 mph becoming south 10-15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday A chance of rain, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.