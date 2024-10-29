A dry & milder Tuesday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! High pressure keeps the weather pattern dry and tranquil today, with highs nearing 70°! Temperatures, heading into Halloween will get back into the mid 70s and even the low 80s! We will be 5° short of tying the record high temperature. That means trick or treating will be warm - in the 70s! No coat over the costume this year. We are looking at some much needed rain by Friday. Many places desperately need it. The weekend cools off, but overall it is another warm up next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 69.