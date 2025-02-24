A dry & mild start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Milder temperatures are on tap for the week! Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid-50s. Light rain showers return Tuesday afternoon, more likely across our northern areas. High temperatures will hover around 60° Tuesday and Wednesday. The warmest day of the week is Thursday, as temperatures climb into the low to mid-60s. Showers return as a front swings through. More seasonal on Friday with highs in the low-50s. Dry skies this weekend with highs well into the 50s on Saturday, and upper-40s on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 48.