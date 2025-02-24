A dry & mild start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Milder temperatures are on tap for the week! Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid-50s. Light rain showers return Tuesday afternoon, more likely across our northern areas. High temperatures will hover around 60° Tuesday and Wednesday. The warmest day of the week is Thursday, as temperatures climb into the low to mid-60s. Showers return as a front swings through. More seasonal on Friday with highs in the low-50s. Dry skies this weekend with highs well into the 50s on Saturday, and upper-40s on Sunday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 48.