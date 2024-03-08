Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A dry end to the week

Another round of rain on Saturday...
High pressure hangs around in for a short amount of time on Friday before our third system swings through this weekend. Cloud cover filters in throughout the day Friday and highs are shunned into the upper 50s. Rain showers arrive Saturday into the evening, with an additional 0.50-1" of rain expected. Flooding concerns are low after all of the past rain we've seen this week, but it's something to keep our eyes on.
mild.png
Posted at 2:28 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 02:30:10-05

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! High pressure yields dry and partly sunny skies today with temperatures warming into the upper-50s. Clouds thicken up this evening as an area of low pressure heads in our direction. This storm system will bring soaking rain and perhaps some rumbles of thunder on Saturday. Showers are expected to taper off early Sunday and winds will turn gusty. An additional 0.50-1" of rain expected. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s this weekend. A sunny and gusty start to next week with lots of sunshine. Temperatures climb back into the mid-60s by the middle of next week. Pollen levels will also increase as skies stay dry.

Have a sunny day!

7day.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight Cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Saturday Showers. High near 55. Breezy.
Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 43. Breezy.
Sunday A chance of showers early. Partly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Monday Night Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018