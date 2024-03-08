A dry end to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! High pressure yields dry and partly sunny skies today with temperatures warming into the upper-50s. Clouds thicken up this evening as an area of low pressure heads in our direction. This storm system will bring soaking rain and perhaps some rumbles of thunder on Saturday. Showers are expected to taper off early Sunday and winds will turn gusty. An additional 0.50-1" of rain expected. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s this weekend. A sunny and gusty start to next week with lots of sunshine. Temperatures climb back into the mid-60s by the middle of next week. Pollen levels will also increase as skies stay dry.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Showers. High near 55. Breezy.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 43. Breezy.

Sunday A chance of showers early. Partly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 69.