A Dry But Chilly Weekend

We're still going to need the jackets all weekend as temperatures hang out in the 50s both days. Looks like we'll see more sunshine on Saturday, with clouds building in on Sunday as an area of low pressure off the coast skates by. A few showers will be possible on Sunday in southern Maryland, but I'm keeping things dry for folks heading to M&T Bank Stadium.

Temperatures Sunday will be a couple degrees warmer as I expect most locations to climb into the upper 50s, with a few folks hitting 60°. The real change arrives on Monday as winds shift and bring milder air our way—- afternoon temps will soar into the mid 60s!!!

By next Tuesday and Wednesday we could have some isolated spots reach 70° — a welcomed change for those of us that are over wearing thick coats... Calm down, there's plenty of time for that next month, haha.

Meanwhile we will watching a strong low pressure system approach next Friday— showers and thunderstorms seem likely, and there could be a severe weather risk. We'll have more on that as we get more data.

