A dry and seasonal start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Today will be drier with intervals of sun and mid to high-level clouds. Temperatures will be quite seasonal today, in the low to mid-50s. Cooler air invades the region over the next few days- dropping high temperatures down into the 40s and morning temperatures around the freezing mark. A clipper system moves across the area early Wednesday, possibly generating some rain showers and perhaps even some flakes across the higher elevation areas. The latest model guidance shows a very limited chance for wintry precipitation, so no accumulation is expected across central Maryland. Turning blustery on Thursday before temperatures rebound back into the mid-50s on Friday with more sunshine. Trending even warmer this weekend with highs near 60 degrees. Dry weather persists into Saturday before another system brings a dose of rain on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.