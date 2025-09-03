A dry and pleasant Wednesday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Mostly dry today with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will rise into the upper-70s and low-80s. A cold front slides into the region on Thursday, generating rain showers and thunderstorms across central Maryland late-afternoon through the mid-evening hours. A Marginal Risk for isolated strong to severe storms is in place as a few storms could produce strong damaging winds. Southerly winds will increase late-week, which will increase temperatures and humidity levels. Highs will range in the mid-80s Thursday - Saturday. Friday will be mostly dry, however, an isolated pop-up thunderstorm is not out of the question. Showers and storm chances increase on Saturday afternoon/evening as another front swings through, so make sure you keep checking radar if you have outdoor plans. Drier and cooler on Sunday with more fall-like temperatures into early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.