Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A drier Tuesday on tap

Warming up mid/late-week...
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete's Monday forecast
Posted at 3:15 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 03:15:16-04

BALTIMORE — A much drier start to your Tuesday with some areas of patchy fog. There will be plenty of sunshine today with seasonable temperatures, in the mid-80s. A stray shower is possible—mainly near the Mason-Dixon Line, but most locations remain rain-free. Temperatures climb near 90 degrees Wednesday - Friday. There is a slight chance of an isolated pop-up Thursday and Friday. Our best chance for rain and storms will return late Saturday into Sunday with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Stay tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018