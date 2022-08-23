A drier Tuesday on tap

BALTIMORE — A much drier start to your Tuesday with some areas of patchy fog. There will be plenty of sunshine today with seasonable temperatures, in the mid-80s. A stray shower is possible—mainly near the Mason-Dixon Line, but most locations remain rain-free. Temperatures climb near 90 degrees Wednesday - Friday. There is a slight chance of an isolated pop-up Thursday and Friday. Our best chance for rain and storms will return late Saturday into Sunday with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.