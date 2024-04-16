A drier and mild spring day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! High pressure builds in yielding more sunshine and plenty of dry time today, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Temperatures tumble down into the upper-60s and low-70s through the rest of the week and into the weekend. A warm front lifts into the region on Wednesday- generating scattered showers during the afternoon with some isolated thunderstorms. This activity will linger into Thursday. Drier on Friday with a few showers developing late at night. Another cold front will slide through on Saturday, bringing the next chance for some showers and rumbles of thunder. Right now, Model guidance is trending drier for Sunday with cooler temperatures in the low-60s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.