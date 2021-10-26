A Dreary Day Ahead

WMAR

More rain is headed our way tomorrow...but thankfully it will not be as intense as what we saw Monday evening. Severe weather isn't likely either!

It will be a bit damp out with light showers around as kids are heading to the bus stop. A breezy northwest wind will put more of a drag on the day— so be prepared!

Rain will not be continuous, as it will be on the backside of an area of low pressure. Some dry time during the afternoon, before a few more showers trickle in heading into the late evening.

Dry time will return to the forecast on Wednesday— but winds will still be a bit elevated. Another system approaches the area overnight Thursday, bringing rain chances that will linger through early Saturday morning.