A damp start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A mixture of rain showers and freezing rain taper off early this morning with a brief lull in the rain activity during the afternoon. Another wave of rain moves in this evening as a cold front approaches from the west. These showers will spill into the overnight hours before conditions briefly dry out on Tuesday. High temperatures will rise into the 50s today and the low-60s on Tuesday. Wednesday features another shot of beneficial rain showers with above normal temperatures in the mid-50s. Skies will be drier late-week and temperatures get knocked down to seasonal levels, in the 40s. Turning very cold this weekend with blustery northwest winds and highs nearing the low to mid-30s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Rain likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday Rain likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 32.