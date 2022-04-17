A DAMP MONDAY FORECAST

An area of low pressure will approach our area and bring rain chances Monday. Looks like the afternoon/evening will be the wettest part of the day where rain will approach totals up to one inch in some locations. Temperatures struggle to reach 50° and clouds, rain and breezy winds will dampen the day. Temperatures rebound as our forecast dries out and we'll be back in the 70s as we round out the work week. Lots of sun and pleasant temperatures in the cards for us next weekend!

WMAR

YOUR FORECAST

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Rain, mainly after 11am. High near 50. East wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 38. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain before 8am, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

