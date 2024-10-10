A crisp & sunny day!

Watch Now
Cooler air is on the way! It will be feeling like fall with overnight low temperatures dropping into the 40s and even 30s for some! Skies stay clear, but it won't be enough to warm us with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s for highs. It looks warmer for the weekend.
BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Waking up to a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s for many! It's sweater weather! Sunny skies with a slight northwest breeze today and high temperatures will trend cooler than normal, in the mid-60s today and Friday. Warming up this weekend with temperatures climbing back into the upper-70s. Our next cold front comes through late Sunday night into Monday. There is a slight chance that we will shake out a light shower or two, but much of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will return to fall-like levels next week with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5-15 mph.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night Clear, with a low around 50.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Columbus Day Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

