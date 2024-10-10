A crisp & sunny day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Waking up to a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s for many! It's sweater weather! Sunny skies with a slight northwest breeze today and high temperatures will trend cooler than normal, in the mid-60s today and Friday. Warming up this weekend with temperatures climbing back into the upper-70s. Our next cold front comes through late Sunday night into Monday. There is a slight chance that we will shake out a light shower or two, but much of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will return to fall-like levels next week with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5-15 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Columbus Day Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.