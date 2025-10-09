A cooler day filled with sunshine!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Grab the thicker jacket because temperatures start off in the 40s and low-50s over the next few mornings. Temperatures will rise into the mid-60s through Friday with ample sunshine! A coastal storm off the southeast coast of the US tracks northward this weekend. The exact placement of the storm is still uncertain. A track farther east will keep us dry, and a track farther west will mean wind and rain for the Mid-Atlantic. The timing would mostly likely be late Saturday night through Monday morning. Drier skies heading into the middle of next week with highs in the low-70s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Columbus Day A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.