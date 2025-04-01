A cooler and breezy Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Feeling cooler today with highs temperatures in the low-60s. Northwest winds will be breezy, with gusts upwards of 30 mph at times. It will remain breezy through Wednesday. Warming back up into the 70s and 80s late-week with another round of rain showers and perhaps some isolated thunderstorms. The weekend will be a touch cooler with some rain as well. Temperatures cool early next week with sunny skies.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday Showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 61.