A cooler and breezy Tuesday

Warming up late-week...
Storms and showers are on track for late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Heavy rain, damaging wind, lightning, hail and even an isolated tornado are all possible. The hail and tornado risk are both low, but not 0. Have a way to get alerts and know we will be watching it closely and bring you updates as they develop.
BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Feeling cooler today with highs temperatures in the low-60s. Northwest winds will be breezy, with gusts upwards of 30 mph at times. It will remain breezy through Wednesday. Warming back up into the 70s and 80s late-week with another round of rain showers and perhaps some isolated thunderstorms. The weekend will be a touch cooler with some rain as well. Temperatures cool early next week with sunny skies.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday Showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 61.

