A cool start to the week

Expect clear skies and cooler temperatures to start the week. Winds will gradually calm down over the next few days. That will help boost our temperatures well above average for this time of year. Many will see highs in the low, mid, and eventual upper 70s. It is another dry stretch with no major rain chances over the next seven days.

WMAR

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.