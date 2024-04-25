A cool spring day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! High pressure builds in- yielding dry skies today with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Trending cooler and below normal through Saturday with highs in the low to mid-60s. The second half of the weekend feels more summer-like with high temperatures soaring into the low-80s with ample sunshine! Warming up even more early next week with temperatures in the mid-80s! A cold front may produce some showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Drier skies on Wednesday with temperatures in the low-80s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Broken clouds, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 40. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.