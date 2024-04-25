Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A cool spring day!

Summer-like temps ahead...
WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Wednesday night
DOG.png
Posted at 2:29 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 02:30:38-04

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! High pressure builds in- yielding dry skies today with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Trending cooler and below normal through Saturday with highs in the low to mid-60s. The second half of the weekend feels more summer-like with high temperatures soaring into the low-80s with ample sunshine! Warming up even more early next week with temperatures in the mid-80s! A cold front may produce some showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Drier skies on Wednesday with temperatures in the low-80s.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today Broken clouds, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 40. East wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018