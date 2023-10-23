A cool, crisp, and clear day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Today will be sunny and fairly seasonal with highs in the low-60s. A large dome of high pressure parks itself over the region and yields glorious sunshine and dry conditions through the work week! Southerly winds will help temperatures climb each day- rising above average into the upper-70s by late-week. Afternoon highs may touch 80 degrees on Saturday and it will feel very pleasant for the Ocean City Running Festival. The weekend remains rain-free.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Light north wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.