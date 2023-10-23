Watch Now
A cool, crisp, and clear day!

Warming temperatures this week...
Posted at 3:16 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 03:16:21-04

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Today will be sunny and fairly seasonal with highs in the low-60s. A large dome of high pressure parks itself over the region and yields glorious sunshine and dry conditions through the work week! Southerly winds will help temperatures climb each day- rising above average into the upper-70s by late-week. Afternoon highs may touch 80 degrees on Saturday and it will feel very pleasant for the Ocean City Running Festival. The weekend remains rain-free.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Light north wind.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

