A cool & breezy start to the work week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Today will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a noticeable drop in the temperature department. Afternoon temperatures struggle to warm up to 50°. Temperatures will crash tonight, to the upper-20s and low-30s. While a stray flurry or two can’t be ruled out tonight, most of the snow action remains west of Baltimore, around the mountains. Veterans Day with be cold and blustery with highs in the mid-40s. Gusty winds ranging from 30-40 mph at times will make it feel like the 30s throughout the day! Winds remain breezy through mid-week with high temperatures rising back into the mid and upper-50s. Dry skies are expected this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-40 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 57.