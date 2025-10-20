A cool & breezy start to the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Sunshine returns with cooler temperatures, in the mid-60s! Expect breezy west-northwest wind gusts around 30-35 mph through the morning hours. Winds will gradually decrease through the second half of the day. Another cold front slides in Tuesday night, which will likely generate a few showers after sunset. Showers should taper off Wednesday morning. A big cool down is in store towards Thursday and Friday, with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s, and afternoon highs in the low-60s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Monday Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.
Monday Night Clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 60.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.