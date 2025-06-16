A cool and cloudy start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the work week with plenty of clouds and unseasonably cool temperatures, in the low-70s. On and off drizzle lingers throughout the day, so keep the rain jacket nearby. Tuesday will feature clouds and a few spotty showers in the morning, with showers and storms in the evening. Temperatures warm up into the low-80s with an uptick in the humidity. A few storms could be on the stronger side. Heating up into the 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, with the threat for daily afternoon thunderstorms. Drier skies and seasonable temperatures are expected for the first day of summer on Friday. Becoming hotter and humid this weekend!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers, with thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Juneteenth Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.