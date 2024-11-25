A cool and clear start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A cool and mostly clear start to the week with high temperatures nearing 60°. A cold front slides through tonight, generating a few showers on Tuesday morning. Northwest winds will increase during the afternoon. Drier mid-week with more seasonal temperatures in the mid-50s on Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day is looking windy and wet with widespread rain showers expected during the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will significantly drop on Friday and this weekend. Readings will be in the low 40s with overnight lows below freezing, in the 20s!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10. mph.

Tonight A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night Rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thanksgiving Day Rainy and windy. High near 53.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 40.