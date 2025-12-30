A colder & blustery Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Today will feel cold and blustery with high temperatures in the 30s. Gusty winds this morning and afternoon (35-40 mph) will make it feel like the 20s! Winds will gradually relax this evening. A cold front moves through the region on Thursday, possibly producing a few snowflakes to kick off 2026! No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will climb back near 40° this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35-40 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

New Year's Day A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.