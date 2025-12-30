Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A colder & blustery Tuesday

Staying breezy through mid-week...
Hang on to your hats — winds will be very strong tonight, with gusts exceeding 40–45 mph. These strong winds could lead to downed trees and power lines, so use caution. It will remain windy Tuesday morning, but winds will gradually ease by the afternoon. Expect a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine once things calm down.
BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Today will feel cold and blustery with high temperatures in the 30s. Gusty winds this morning and afternoon (35-40 mph) will make it feel like the 20s! Winds will gradually relax this evening. A cold front moves through the region on Thursday, possibly producing a few snowflakes to kick off 2026! No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will climb back near 40° this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35-40 mph.
Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
New Year's Day A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

