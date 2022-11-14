A cold start to the work week!

BALTIMORE — Freeze Warnings are in effect until 9 AM for areas east of the I-95 corridor. The cold air will have us struggling to hit the upper 40s and even clip 50 degrees. We have another weather system moving in on Tuesday that will bring us some very cold rain during the second half of the day with even a few of our western counties seeing a few wet snowflakes mixing in. No snow accumulation is expected as temperatures, while cold will still not allow for it. The rain will taper out overnight with a few early morning showers possible for Wednesday. The cold wind will settle in for the last half of the week as temperatures hang in the mid 40s through the weekend with lows at or below freezing.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light northeast wind.

Tuesday A chance of rain after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night Rain, mainly before 5am. Low around 40. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday A chance of rain before 8am, then a slight chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 46.