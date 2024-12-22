A cold start to the week

BALTIMORE — Winter officially started on Saturday and it is definitely feeling like it. Temperatures will start off in the teens early Monday morning. By the afternoon, we will just get above the freezing mark. Coming into Tuesday, there will just be enough cold air to get a wintry mix. That means snow to freezing rain, to rain for some. Take it slow, especially on bridges and overpasses. Wednesday looks dry for now and holding in the mid 40s. We get warmer by the weekend with temps back into the low to mid 50s with a pair of rain chances.

WMAR

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 14. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night A slight chance of snow and freezing rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday A chance of snow and freezing rain before 10am, then a chance of snow between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.