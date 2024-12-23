A cold start to the holiday week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off bitterly cold with temperatures in the teens. Highs will only range in the low to mid-30s this afternoon, despite the abundant sunshine. On Tuesday morning, cold temperatures will support the potential for a wintry mix of freezing rain and light snow around sunrise through mid-morning. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect Tuesday morning through 1 PM. Take it slow if you're traveling in the morning as there could be some slippery spots on untreated roads and overpasses. Eventually it will transition into plain rain by midday as temperatures warm up into the 40s. Christmas Day will be dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s. Conditions will remain dry through late-week before rain returns this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday A chance of snow and freezing rain, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.