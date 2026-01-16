A cold day with sunshine

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Another day with afternoon temperatures in the 30s under a mixture of sunshine and clouds! Clouds increase tonight with a few snow flurries possible. A fast-moving clipper system on Saturday may bring a mixture of rain, snow, and sleet in the morning, with a few light rain showers during the afternoon. Sunday's system is tracking farther offshore, but could bring some light snow and rain to the east of I-95. Arctic air arrives early next week!

Have a sunny weekend!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind around 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Scattered snow showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Scattered rain and snow showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

M.L.King Day Sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.