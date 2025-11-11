A cold & blustery Veterans Day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Veterans Day! Dress warm as a cold and blustery day is expected with high temperatures only reaching the mid-40s! Wind chills will range in the 30s this afternoon, thanks to gusty west winds, upwards of 30-40 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine through the rest of the week, with temperatures climbing back into the 50s starting on Wednesday. Right now, conditions look dry and seasonal for the start of the weekend. Milder temperatures on Sunday and early next week with a slight chance of showers.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Veterans Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 46. Blustery, with a west wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 30-40 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.