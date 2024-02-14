A cold & blustery Valentine's Day

BALTIMORE — Happy Valentine's Day! Mostly sunny skies today with cold temperatures in the mid-40s and wind chills in the 30s. Blustery northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph can be expected this afternoon. A stray pop-up shower is possible on Thursday, but the weather pattern remains mostly dry through the rest of the work week. Over the weekend there is another quick system that could bring some light snow late Friday night into Saturday morning. Turning quieter for Sunday and into early next week with temperatures rebounding back into the 50s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday A chance of early snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Washington's Birthday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.