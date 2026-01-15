A cold & blustery Thursday on tap!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Cold and blustery today with temperatures ranging in the 30s during the afternoon. It will feel more like the 20s with breezy northwest winds. Wind gusts up to 35 mph can be expected. A fast-moving system could bring a few flakes and rain showers on Saturday. Little to no accumulation is expected in terms of snow. However, there is still plenty of uncertainty with Sunday's storm system. The farther west it tracks means more accumulating snow, however, if it tracks more east then snowfall totals would greatly diminish.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

M.L.King Day Sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.