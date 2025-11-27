A cold and windy Thanksgiving Day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thanksgiving! Expect a cold and windy day, with highs in the mid-40s. It will feel like the 30s during the Turkey Bowl, so make sure you dress warm if you're heading out to Johnny Unitas Stadium! A brief snow flurry is possible early! A sunny and blustery Friday is expected, with wind gusts up to 40 mph at times. Then we're tracking two systems - one for Sunday and the other for Tuesday. Both systems are trending more wet than white, however, some models show a few wet snowflakes trying to mix in during the Tuesday event. Stick with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team for updates!

7 Day Forecast:

Thanksgiving Day Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind around 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night A chance of rain and wet flakes. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.